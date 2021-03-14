Short Interest in Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Grows By 207.9%

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 207.9% from the February 11th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SZKMY opened at $180.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Suzuki Motor has a 1-year low of $83.43 and a 1-year high of $225.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.47.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Suzuki Motor will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Suzuki Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suzuki Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

