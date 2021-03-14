Short Interest in TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Expands By 142.5%

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 85,100 shares, an increase of 142.5% from the February 11th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 707,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ PETZ traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 473,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,149. TDH has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $14.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TDH stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.30% of TDH worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDH Company Profile

TDH Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells pet food products for pet owners in the People's Republic of China, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers approximately 200 products, which include 6 product lines consisting of pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, baked pet biscuits, and other products, as well as non-food items, such as dog leashes, pet toys, etc.

