Short Interest in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Declines By 55.2%

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 97,600 shares, a decline of 55.2% from the February 11th total of 217,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ TRMD opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average is $7.36. TORM has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $48.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $681.06 million, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of -363.30.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of TORM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in TORM by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 53,812,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,058,000 after acquiring an additional 466,552 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in TORM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in TORM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,872,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in TORM by 9.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TORM

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel oil. As of March 13, 2020, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

