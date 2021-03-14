Short Interest in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Rises By 100.0%

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 11th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TYG traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.25. The stock had a trading volume of 61,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,665. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $25.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TYG. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $6,430,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $5,458,000. Aristides Capital LLC grew its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 148,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 63,886 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 59,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 36,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 257,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 31,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

