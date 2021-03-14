Short Interest in Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Drops By 71.8%

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 71.8% from the February 11th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Treasury Wine Estates from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut Treasury Wine Estates from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSRYY opened at $8.58 on Friday. Treasury Wine Estates has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $9.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.2931 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, Stags' Leap, and Sterling Vineyards.

