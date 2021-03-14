Short Interest in UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Rises By 54.7%

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,274,000 shares, a growth of 54.7% from the February 11th total of 4,701,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 451.8 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNCFF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BNP Paribas cut shares of UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Get UniCredit alerts:

OTCMKTS:UNCFF opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $9.42. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $10.98.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.