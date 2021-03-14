Short Interest in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IRR) Rises By 226.0%

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IRR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 78,900 shares, a growth of 226.0% from the February 11th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSE:IRR opened at $3.08 on Friday. Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $3.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund in the third quarter worth $1,417,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund by 281.9% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 104,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 77,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund by 29.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 25,599 shares during the period.

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of North America. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy, natural resources, and basic materials industries.

