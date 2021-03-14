SIBCoin (SIB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.08 Million

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 14th. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0565 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. SIBCoin has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $9,754.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SIBCoin has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,088.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,869.31 or 0.03110902 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $217.87 or 0.00362575 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $566.36 or 0.00942536 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $236.06 or 0.00392850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $202.32 or 0.00336706 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.95 or 0.00244562 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00021739 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,037,942 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com.

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

