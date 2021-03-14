Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) PT Raised to $290.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $255.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SBNY. Hovde Group upgraded Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Signature Bank from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.71.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $241.63 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $68.98 and a 12-month high of $244.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.45 and its 200-day moving average is $130.56.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $419.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

