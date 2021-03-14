Signaturefd LLC Acquires New Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BEKE. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in KE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $672,149,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in KE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $364,334,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in KE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,238,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in KE by 1,217.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,512,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,171,000 after buying an additional 3,245,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in KE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Get KE alerts:

BEKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.70 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of KE in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.70.

NYSE:BEKE opened at $58.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.86 and a 200-day moving average of $65.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. KE Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.79 and a twelve month high of $79.40.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.