Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,383,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 187,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,412,000 after acquiring an additional 17,217 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 364.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,724,000 after acquiring an additional 158,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTHR opened at $159.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.71. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $75.58 and a one year high of $181.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.52.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.77). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright upgraded United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.57.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

