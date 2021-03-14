Signaturefd LLC Purchases 24 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 136 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,034,349,000 after acquiring an additional 434,219 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 38.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 326,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,558,000 after acquiring an additional 90,342 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 5.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,333,000 after acquiring an additional 10,826 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 406.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 209,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,886,000 after acquiring an additional 167,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,778,000 after acquiring an additional 69,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUBS. Argus raised their target price on HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen raised their target price on HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HubSpot from $435.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.57.

In other HubSpot news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total transaction of $171,658.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,526,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $10,394,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,563,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,608,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,433 shares of company stock worth $17,078,989 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $481.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $453.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.29. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.83 and a 52-week high of $547.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of -266.24 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

