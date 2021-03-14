Signaturefd LLC Purchases 797 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 416,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 25,367 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 244,090 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,807,000 after purchasing an additional 31,014 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.15.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average is $12.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.45 and a beta of 1.47. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $17.06.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 11.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

