Signaturefd LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sierra Oncology were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 2,626.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,874 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,455,000. Institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Friday, December 11th.

NASDAQ SRRA opened at $16.55 on Friday. Sierra Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.90. The stock has a market cap of $182.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.11). Equities analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology, Inc. will post -7.6 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

