Signaturefd LLC Sells 3,699 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 60.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,699 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.78.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $21.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $24.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average of $20.75.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.24 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

