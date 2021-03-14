Signaturefd LLC Trims Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total transaction of $167,145.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,851.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 15,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.91, for a total transaction of $7,348,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,617,956.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,705 shares of company stock worth $26,617,342 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $472.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $451.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.53. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $150.06 and a 1 year high of $516.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.11.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

