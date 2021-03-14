Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 49.6% from the February 11th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SVBL remained flat at $$0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. 26,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,910. Silver Bull Resources has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.70 million, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $0.66.

About Silver Bull Resources

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

