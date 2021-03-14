Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,473,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,439,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,658 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,051,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,729,000 after purchasing an additional 678,587 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Sun Communities by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,390,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,220,000 after purchasing an additional 445,815 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,582,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,348,000 after purchasing an additional 364,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 687,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,735,000 after purchasing an additional 211,730 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $147.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.45. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.34 and a twelve month high of $157.70.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.14.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $134,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.