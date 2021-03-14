Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.60 Million Stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,631 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SANM. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Sanmina by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,419 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Sanmina by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,167 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Sanmina by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 710,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after purchasing an additional 134,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Sanmina by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

SANM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Sanmina from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

NASDAQ SANM opened at $39.96 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $40.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.06.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.