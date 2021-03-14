Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 2,098 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Nutrien by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,349,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,546,000 after acquiring an additional 800,767 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,752,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,091,000 after acquiring an additional 349,738 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Nutrien by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,325,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,711,000 after buying an additional 1,264,213 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Nutrien by 1,067.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,395,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,581,000 after buying an additional 4,933,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Nutrien by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,833,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,472,000 after buying an additional 325,126 shares in the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NTR opened at $58.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.23 and a 200 day moving average of $46.51. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $58.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 343.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.95%.

NTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

