Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 48,700 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,700 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter worth about $26,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 350.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NWL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.82.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $25.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of -97.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.78. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $26.89.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.12%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

