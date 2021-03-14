Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.80.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $201.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $96.46 and a one year high of $216.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total value of $1,050,983.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,746.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

