Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 87.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416,201 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,285,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,327,000 after acquiring an additional 228,753 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 168.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,667,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 30.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,287,000 after acquiring an additional 328,564 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,181,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,563,000 after acquiring an additional 70,027 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 766,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,875,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $61.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $61.95.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.14%.

In other news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $199,796.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,094 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $54,798.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,146 in the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

