Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 12,212 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,212 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 95,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 42,512 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 45,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.10.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $57.35 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $59.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The firm had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4859 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

