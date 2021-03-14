Skyworks Solutions’ (SWKS) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $135.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $174.20.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $172.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.06. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $67.90 and a 52-week high of $195.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $1,780,918. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 260,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,753,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 247,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,771,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

