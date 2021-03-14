Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Shares Gap Down to $750.00

Shares of Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 750 ($9.80), but opened at GBX 715 ($9.34). Smart Metering Systems shares last traded at GBX 745.50 ($9.74), with a volume of 58,685 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of £843.62 million and a PE ratio of 4.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 703.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 657.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a GBX 6.25 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 0.84%. Smart Metering Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.04%.

Smart Metering Systems Company Profile (LON:SMS)

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, connects, owns, operates, and maintains metering systems and databases on behalf of energy companies in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

