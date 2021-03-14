SmartCash (SMART) Price Tops $0.0064 on Major Exchanges

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 14th. In the last week, SmartCash has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $9.11 million and approximately $146,939.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,957.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,852.18 or 0.03089155 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $217.88 or 0.00363387 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $568.63 or 0.00948383 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.68 or 0.00384745 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.73 or 0.00338126 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.42 or 0.00244199 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00021695 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SmartCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

