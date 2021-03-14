SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) will announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. SmartFinancial posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $2.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.52 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 17.20%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMBK. Raymond James lifted their target price on SmartFinancial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 380.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 261.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMBK traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $23.59. 67,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,332. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.35. The firm has a market cap of $359.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.81. SmartFinancial has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $23.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

