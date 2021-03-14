SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$32.95.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.50 to C$33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. CIBC increased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of SNC stock opened at C$27.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.29. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12-month low of C$17.50 and a 12-month high of C$27.80.

SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

