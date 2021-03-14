SOAR.FI (SOAR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $87,834.00

SOAR.FI (CURRENCY:SOAR) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. One SOAR.FI coin can currently be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SOAR.FI has traded up 19% against the US dollar. SOAR.FI has a market capitalization of $6.39 million and approximately $87,834.00 worth of SOAR.FI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00048479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012245 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $387.87 or 0.00641912 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00068966 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00024750 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00034948 BTC.

SOAR.FI Profile

SOAR is a coin. SOAR.FI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,774,242 coins. SOAR.FI’s official Twitter account is @soarcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Soarcoin is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

