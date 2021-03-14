Societe Generale Downgrades Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) to Sell

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

BOSSY stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.69.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

