SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Cut to $329.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $354.00 to $329.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SEDG. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $288.56.

SEDG stock opened at $291.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $302.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.90. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $67.02 and a 52-week high of $377.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.23, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total transaction of $92,354.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,298,146.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $304,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,941 shares of company stock worth $5,246,501 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,914,091,000 after buying an additional 628,326 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 478.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 37,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,088,000 after buying an additional 31,329 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,378,000 after buying an additional 76,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

