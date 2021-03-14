Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Earns Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their hold rating on shares of Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

SONM has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonim Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

Shares of SONM opened at $1.00 on Thursday. Sonim Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 3.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.78.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 106.80% and a negative net margin of 48.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,272,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 584,990 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 645,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 255,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 15,670 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 3,559,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 18,329 shares in the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.