SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $328.31 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $182.10 and a twelve month high of $328.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.24.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.