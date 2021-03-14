Spectrecoin Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00051677 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.17 or 0.00227892 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000651 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001828 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008606 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009936 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

