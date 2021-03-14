Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Trading Down 5.6%

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) shares traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.69. 2,406,726 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 2,672,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.97.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 150,899 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $709,225.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,481.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 76,283 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $302,843.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 351,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,102.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,281 shares of company stock worth $1,172,801 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,820,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,785 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 9,592,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,878,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,066,000 after purchasing an additional 93,286 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $13,600,000. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 62,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

