Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Mizuho restated their neutral rating on shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $39.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.36.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $42.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.50. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -535.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $128.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,793,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,043,000 after acquiring an additional 73,689 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $53,199,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 584,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,460,000 after acquiring an additional 23,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

