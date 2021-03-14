Spring Creek Capital LLC Invests $11.02 Million in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HAACU)

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HAACU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,020,000. Health Assurance Acquisition makes up about 0.8% of Spring Creek Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,270,000.

HAACU traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $12.38. 133,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,651. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.19. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $16.33.

Health Assurance Acquisition Company Profile

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. in October, 2020. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

