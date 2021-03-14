Spring Creek Capital LLC Invests $27.50 Million in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 176,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,498,000. Alexion Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 2.0% of Spring Creek Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,168,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,838,611,000 after purchasing an additional 68,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,139,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,274,687,000 after purchasing an additional 66,854 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,918,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,819,000 after purchasing an additional 145,961 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,366,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,408,000 after purchasing an additional 155,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,147,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,278,000 after purchasing an additional 17,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

ALXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.57.

In related news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,757.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $151.59. 1,665,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,884,240. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.65. The company has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $162.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

