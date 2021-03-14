Spring Creek Capital LLC Makes New $2.10 Million Investment in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZNTEU)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZNTEU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZNTEU. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Zanite Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,832,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Zanite Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,314,000.

ZNTEU traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.28. 11,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,532. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.53. Zanite Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $16.97.

Zanite Acquisition Profile

Zanite Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Cleveland, Ohio.

