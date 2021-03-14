Spring Creek Capital LLC Makes New $5.20 Million Investment in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRSV. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings V in the 3rd quarter worth $1,969,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings V in the 4th quarter worth $544,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,600,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Gores Holdings V by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 51,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Holdings V alerts:

Shares of Gores Holdings V stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.12. 1,089,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,852. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71. Gores Holdings V, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $21.74.

About Gores Holdings V

Gores Holdings V Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

Featured Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.