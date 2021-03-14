Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Sold by Next Century Growth Investors LLC

Next Century Growth Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 550,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,688 shares during the period. Sprout Social accounts for 2.1% of Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $24,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social stock opened at $60.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.90. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.30.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $261,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $2,391,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,692 shares of company stock valued at $10,313,911 in the last ninety days.

A number of research firms have commented on SPT. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

