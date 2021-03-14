SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Sets New 52-Week High at $60.86

Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $60.86 and last traded at $60.55, with a volume of 944 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPXC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of SPX in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.84.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). SPX had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of SPX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,134,751.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPXC. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in SPX during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPX by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in SPX during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

