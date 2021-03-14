Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SLFPF. Barclays upgraded Standard Life Aberdeen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SLFPF opened at $4.10 on Friday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average is $3.56.

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.