Status Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $26.04 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. In the last week, Status has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market cap of $354.52 million and approximately $26.04 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00048523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011954 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.89 or 0.00639104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00071464 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00025225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00036080 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

