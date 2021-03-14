Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stella-Jones in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. National Bank Financial has a “NA” rating and a $51.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SJ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday. Laurentian boosted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$56.50 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating, Stella-Jones has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.66.

Shares of TSE:SJ opened at C$49.38 on Friday. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of C$23.34 and a 12-month high of C$50.54. The stock has a market cap of C$3.23 billion and a PE ratio of 16.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$47.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$45.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is presently 19.63%.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

See Also: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.