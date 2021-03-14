Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,158 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Stepan were worth $19,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Stepan during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Stepan during the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Stepan during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stepan alerts:

Shares of SCL opened at $130.63 on Friday. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $72.10 and a fifty-two week high of $131.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.34. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SCL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Stepan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.67.

In other Stepan news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.49, for a total transaction of $51,796.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,764.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 402 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.85, for a total transaction of $48,983.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan (NYSE:SCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.