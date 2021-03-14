Steven Joseph Murray Sells 1,500,000 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $89,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $59.56 on Friday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $162.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.87 and a 200-day moving average of $78.77.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.58 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist raised shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. BigCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.68.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth about $529,459,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 931,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,751,000 after acquiring an additional 583,157 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 747,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,962,000 after acquiring an additional 137,371 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,708,000 after acquiring an additional 247,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth about $36,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

