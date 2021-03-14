Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the textile maker on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.

Steven Madden has a dividend payout ratio of 38.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Steven Madden to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

Shares of SHOO opened at $39.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.02 and a 200-day moving average of $29.59. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -126.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. Steven Madden has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $40.49.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.31 million. Steven Madden had a positive return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHOO. B. Riley raised their target price on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.18.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

