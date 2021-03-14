Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 130.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NIO. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in NIO during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in NIO by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 138,827 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of NIO by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIO by 180.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 50,981 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NIO shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.40 to $68.30 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Nomura Instinet started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.18.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The company has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a PE ratio of -48.92 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.52.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.73) earnings per share. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

